One person was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a home north of Frederick, authorities said.
There were three other people in the home when the fire happened, Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services Battalion Chief Dan Healy said at the scene. They were evaluated, but not taken to the hospital.
A cat and dog in the home made it out safely, he said.
The cause of the fire was still unknown, Healy said Thursday evening, and fire marshals were on the way to investigate.
Fire and Rescue Services responded to a report of a house fire in Yellow Springs at around 6:02 p.m. Firefighters found a fire in a bedroom, with some of the fire extending to the attic, Healy said.
Fire and Rescue requested more firefighters to come to the scene.
The fire was put out in roughly five minutes, Healy said.
