Yellow Springs fire
Frederick County Division of Fire and Services firefighters stand outside a Yellow Springs house Thursday evening after putting out a bedroom fire that sent one person to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Three other people, a dog, and a cat were in the home, and got out safely.

One person was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a home north of Frederick, authorities said.

There were three other people in the home when the fire happened, Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services Battalion Chief Dan Healy said at the scene. They were evaluated, but not taken to the hospital.

