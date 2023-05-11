Overnight work on a recently damaged guardrail will close lanes on westbound Interstate 70 Monday night.
The work on westbound I-70 at Exit 52 near the entrance to westbound U.S. 340 and southbound U.S. 15 will close all travel lanes beginning at 10 p.m. Monday, according to the State Highway Administration.
The work is expected to be finished by 5 a.m. Tuesday.
The closure will allow workers to safely remove the section of the guardrail recently damaged in a crash and install new traffic barriers, according to an SHA news release.
A detour will direct westbound drivers to use the Exit 52 ramp, which merges with another ramp to continue on westbound I-70, according to the release.
Drivers on northbound I-270 toward westbound I-70 should be alert that their exit ramp will drop from two lanes to one during the work.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.