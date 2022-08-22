In the Frederick County Law Enforcement Center Monday evening, people dove headfirst into understanding the dangers of a virtual world, and how to keep children safe in it.
Members of the United States Secret Service Baltimore Field Office gave a presentation on how parents can be engaged with their children to keep them safe on the internet.
Scott Kohler, Secret Service assistant to the special agent-in-charge, and Special Agent Jeff Lourinia kicked off the presentation, which was the first time they offered it in Frederick County. The presentation was done in partnership with the Frederick County Cyber Crimes Task Force.
Using videos and slides, they covered ground on inappropriate content, online privacy, sexting, online enticement and cyberbullying. A main theme throughout the presentation was parents keeping an open line of communication and setting ground rules with their children.
Kohler said children have an upper hand online since they're "tech savvy," while many parents can’t keep up. That's the main reason why parents should stay informed with what apps their children use and what they do on them.
Open communication can build trust, so children can speak to parents when they see something online they shouldn’t, he said.
He also advised parents to help their children make the right decisions and be good online citizens.
“If we let children go free, they can put themselves in harm’s way,” Kohler said.
Kohler got the audience of parents and teachers involved throughout the presentation. He asked parents to give a definition of inappropriate content for their children.
“Anything you wouldn’t want to show your grandmother,” one attendee said.
While Kohler said that was a good definition, he gave parents what he said was a baseline definition of what would be inappropriate content.
He used photos as an example.
“If your child or someone you know has to go into a bathroom, even though they're fully clothed, to take a photo, that is inappropriate,” he said.
Kohler also gave parents warning signs to look out for that could indicate their children is engaging in inappropriate or negative behavior online. Many of the warning signs, like spending more time on their devices or minimizing their screens when parents try to see, were the same for sexting and cyberbullying.
One parent asked about the best app to use to make sure their children weren’t doing inappropriate things online, since Kohler and Lourinia were pushing for parent involvement.
Lourinia’s answer was simple. The best app is the parent.
“These children aren't gonna go out and buy their own phones. You bought them for them, right? They’re your phones. Take them. What’s the problem?” he said.
Cara Phillips brought her 12-year-old daughter to the presentation. The conversations about online safety have always been prevalent in their home, but Phillips wanted her daughter to hear it from a different source.
"It was important for her to hear it directly from law enforcement," she said.
Phillips, who's from Frederick, also liked the educational videos they used in the presentations. She has shown them to her children, and advised parents to watch them first, so they can pick the right age-appropriate videos.
Kathleen Brightman is a stay-at-home mom from Ijamsville. She came to the presentation so she not only knows how to keep her own children safe, but also to share information with the Parent Teacher Association at Oakdale High School.
"I know that cyber safety is very important and it's one of the issues that we want to bring to the forefront in our school," she said.
