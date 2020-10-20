Pavement patching will cause overnight lane closures along southbound Interstate 270 beginning Wednesday evening and continuing through November, one of a number of projects in the county that crews hope to complete in the coming months.
The work is expected to cause single-lane closures between the CSX railroad bridge and Fingerboard Road Sunday nights to Friday mornings from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. into November, according to an email from the State Highway Administration.
The SHA has paused all projects in the design and planning phase while they look at budget figures and try to decide the best ways to use the federal transportation dollars available, SHA spokeswoman Shantee Felix said in an email Tuesday.
The state has seen significant drops in tax revenue for transportation projects in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Transportation Secretary Greg Slater told Frederick County officials in a virtual meeting in September.
Overall, the state has seen a $2.9 billion drop in funds from the fiscal 2020-25 consolidated transportation plan that they introduced nine months ago, he said.
Still, the state has a number of local projects scheduled to be completed between the fall of 2020 and the spring of 2022, Felix said.
The projects and their expected completion dates include:
- a resurfacing project on Interstate 70 between the Washington County line and Grindstone Run, fall 2020
- adding new turn lanes on Md. 26 at Old Annapolis Road/Water Street Road, spring 2021
- a bridge replacement on the Md. 355 bridge over Bennett Creek, spring 2022
- a bridge rehabilitation of the Md. 28 bridge over the Monocacy River, fall 2020
- a bridge replacement on I-270 and widening of Md. 85 at the I-270/Md. 85 interchange, fall 2022
- the Jefferson street scape project on Md. 180, end of 2020
- a new bridge on Md. 180 from Swallowtail Drive to I-70, fall 2020
The state also expects a new park and ride facility at U.S. 15, Mt. Zion Road, and Elmer Derr Road to be done in late 2020 or early 2021.
