I-70 Bridge Work Sign
A signboard warns drivers on eastbound Interstate 70 west of Frederick should expect some delays over the weekend as the State Highway Administration performs maintenance on a bridge over U.S. 40 Alternate beginning at 9 a.m. Friday.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Drivers on Interstate 70 should expect some delays over the weekend as the State Highway Administration performs maintenance on a bridge near Frederick.

Maintenance work on its deck will close the right lane of eastbound I-70 on the bridge over U.S. 40 Alternate beginning at 9 a.m. Friday and continuing through 5 a.m. Monday, according to an SHA release.

Contractor PDI Sheetz, Inc. will use electronic message boards, signs, and cones to alert drivers to the closure.

The project is budgeted at $30,000, SHA spokeswoman Sherry Christian said Thursday.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing stay at home order, the bridge was used by about 77,500 vehicles per day, Christian said.

