Milling and resurfacing work will cause minor delays and lane closures on Frederick's Butterfly Lane through the end of the month, according to a city news release.
The resurfacing work on Butterfly Lane between Mt. Phillip Road and McCain Drive will begin this week.
The contractor on the job is C. William Hetzer.
