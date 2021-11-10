Paving work will cause overnight detours on a section of U.S. 15 in Frederick beginning Sunday night, according to the State Highway Administration.
Crews will begin work on the southbound U.S. 15 bridge over Rosemont Avenue in Frederick at 9 p.m. Sunday, closing the right lane up to and including Exit 14.
The work is expected to be finished by 5 a.m. Monday.
During the work, drivers will be detoured to Exit 13A to eastbound U.S. 40, then take the left lane exit to northbound U.S. 15 to access the exit for Rosemont Avenue.
