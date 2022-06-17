An Ohio man died early Friday morning after a tractor trailer hit him on Interstate 70 near Myersville, police said.
Jordan Scott Maddocks, 33, of Canal Fulton, Ohio, died from his injuries at the scene, according to a press release from Maryland State Police.
At around 3:03 a.m, state police were notified of a pedestrian struck by a tractor trailer on westbound Interstate 70, prior to the Md. 17 exit for Myersville, the release said.
After striking a deer with his vehicle, Maddocks exited the vehicle and was then struck by the tractor trailer, the release states.
Maryland State Police aviation initially responded, the release said, but EMS at the scene determined Maddocks died from his injuries at 3:35 a.m.
There were three other passengers in the vehicle and all were uninjured. The driver of the tractor trailer was also uninjured.
I-70 westbound was shutdown prior to the Md. 17 exit for approximately two hours for an investigation.
(1) comment
Everthing bad seems to happen at the Myersville exit! What’s up with that?
