A section of Md. 76 near Rocky Ridge will be closed Sunday as State Highway Administration crews repair a failing storm drain pipe.
The stretch of Md. 76 between Old Kiln Road and Old Frederick Road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, according to an SHA new release.
A detour will take drivers to U.S. 15 northbound to Old Frederick Road and then back to U.S. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.