The ninth annual Guns and Hoses Softball game Sunday afternoon highlighted the “friendly rivalry” between local law enforcement and fire crews. And it also showed the camaraderie between the first responders.
Frederick Police Department Chief Jason Lando walked up to home plate at Nymeo Field and pointed his bat to the dugout, directly at Chief Tom Coe of the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services. Coe threw his hands up in mock outrage.
After eight innings of smack talk, laughter and acrobatic plays, law enforcement won the charity game for the fourth year in a row. The final score was 9-8.
The two agencies sold about 290 tickets for the game, Michael McGrew, K-9 officer for Frederick Police Department, said. They raised around $2,700 for the Frederick Optimist Club, he said.
The city’s Optimist Club is a volunteer-based club that aims to serve youth through community service projects. According to its website, it tries to have youths be recognized.
“It’s a big privilege for us,” Mary Ellen Hoffman said. She’s been a volunteer with the Optimist club for 27 years.
The first innings ended in a 1-1 tie. In the second and third innings, things were looking good for the Hoses, who were maintaining a one-run lead with a 3-2 score. The Hoses were excited to get that trophy back and where it belonged, many said.
Derek Young, shortstop and firefighter technician at Independent Hose Company Station 1 on Baughmans Lane in Frederick, was feeling good about its odds of winning, too. Young has played in every single Guns and Hoses game, he said. What made this year different was that it had some young blood on the team.
“We’re kind of an aging team, so now we’re getting some youth, and it’s exciting; it’s exciting to have all these younger kids out here,” he said.
But then, the Guns’ Maryland State Police Senior Trooper James Ward hit a home run out of the park, starting a series of successful at-bats.
The fourth inning ended 6-4, with the Guns ahead. By the fifth inning, the Guns scored another two runs to double its lead.
But the Hoses wouldn’t quit, as their players traded taunts with the police team. Third baseman coach for the Hoses Lt. John Arnold felt they could still win.
“I think that we’re competitive enough to stay in this,” he said. “I think we’re going to come back, we’re going to seal a big old W on our side at the end of the game.”
In the sixth inning, the Hoses closed the gap and brought the score to 8-6. In the seventh, the Guns once again padded their lead, going ahead 9-6.
And in the eighth and final inning — the teams didn’t go the full nine innings to allow for the Frederick Keys to take the field on time later that day — it wasn’t the Hoses who got the “big old W” but the Guns.
Arnold said there were some bad calls from the umpire.
“I heard the ump was intimidated by their guns,” he said with a deadpan delivery.
Cpl. Kevin Forrest from the Frederick Police Department, who pitched for the Guns, said the team won because of its “clutch” hitting and outfield plays.
Regardless of who won, both Forrest and Arnold said they were happy to be spending their Sunday intermingling with other public safety members. A lot of the players know each other and see each other throughout the year, but it’s only on a professional basis, Forrest said. That’s where a lot of the trash talking takes place, and players look forward to the game every year, Forrest said.
“There’s always that friendly rivalry between firefighters and cops. It gets a little heated here sometimes, but it’s fun. You know, we always enjoy it,” he said.
And for this game, fire and rescue honored Frederick police’s Lt. Andrew “Stew” Alcorn, who died in August 2021. They wore shirts that said “What would Stew dew?” on the front.
Forrest said that it went to show how no matter the rivalry, law enforcement and police always try to look after each other. Frederick Police Officer Mike Lawson agreed.
“I’ve had the opportunity to work for other agencies in the state, and I’d say that Frederick County as a whole, we all get together and get along the best, and we’re probably the best together that I’ve seen,” Lawson said.
On the backs of the Hoses shirts, there were also two prints that honored Battalion Chief Josh Laird, who died in August 2021, and Battalion Chief Chris Morlan, who died in December of the same year.
Laird died days before the 2021 game’s scheduled date, and the firefighters decided they weren’t up for playing, Young said. On the day the game was supposed to be played, Young saw police wearing shirts in honor of Laird on Facebook. It brought a tear to his eye.
The shirts they wore Sunday were to return the favor, he said.
“For them to do that for us, I felt that it was something important for us to do to pay it back to them and to show them that we have the same respect level for them that they did for us,” he said.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
