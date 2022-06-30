The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and the county's Division of Fire and Rescue Services will spread out throughout the county on Independence Day to better respond to firework complaints, officials said.
The two agencies will work together to handle the expected large number of calls related to fireworks, according to a press release from the two entities.
The strategic placement is based on areas where fire marshals and deputies received the most calls in years past, sheriff's office spokesman Todd Wivell wrote in an email.
That way, they can respond quickly to prevent harm to people and property, Wivell wrote.
The sheriff’s office role is to support the fire marshals and respond quickly to calls, according to Wivell. The office also is concerned about the dangers of people who are careless or inexperienced with fireworks, Wivell wrote.
In 2021, medical services personnel treated over 15,000 people for fireworks-related incidents, the news release said.
“As the week progresses, temperatures are supposed to reach the 90’s with only slight chances of thunderstorms, combine this heat with fire/fireworks and you have a recipe for disaster,” Wivell wrote.
The release cited state law that says Maryland only allows gold-labeled sparklers, novelty items — like party poppers, snap pops and snakes — and ground-based sparkler devices.
Wivell wrote that the sheriff’s office might cite anyone found using illegal fireworks, which could include a $250 fine. Deputies will confiscate those fireworks and fire marshals will dispose of them, the release said.
Fire and Rescue Chief Tom Coe encouraged Frederick residents to attend a professional fireworks event instead of using illegal fireworks.
“July 4th is a celebration we all hold near and dear and love to participate in, the Division of Fire and Rescue Services and all of our partner agencies just want residents and visitors to be safe when doing so,” Coe said in the press release.
Frederick police will have a "significantly increased presence," as they do every July 4, according to department spokesman Allen Etzler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.