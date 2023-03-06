BG Explosion
Dozens of fire companies responded to an explosion involving an overturned tanker on U.S. 15 near Rosemont Avenue. A number of vehicles were damaged. One house on Apple Avenue had major damage.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Police said they have not officially confirmed the identity of a driver killed when his fuel tanker overturned on U.S. 15, hit a tree and caught fire on Saturday.

Maryland State Police are still waiting on autopsy results to confirm the driver’s identity, spokesman Ron Snyder said.

