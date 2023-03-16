Railroad Crossings to Close
Several roads will be temporarily closed in the coming weeks as CXS makes repairs to railroad crossings in Frederick County. Repairs are expected to take five days each with good weather.English Muffin Way, shown on Wednesday, will be closed at the railroad crossing on March 27.

Repair work by the railroad company CSX will temporarily close several railroad crossings in Frederick County in the coming weeks.

Repairs are expected to take five days each with good weather, and will include replacing existing tracks, ties and asphalt repairs, according to a news release from Frederick County government.

