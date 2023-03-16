Repair work by the railroad company CSX will temporarily close several railroad crossings in Frederick County in the coming weeks.
Repairs are expected to take five days each with good weather, and will include replacing existing tracks, ties and asphalt repairs, according to a news release from Frederick County government.
Locations and anticipated closure dates include:
- English Muffin Way, March 27
- Mountville Road, March 27
- Limekiln Road, April 3
- Ijamsville Road, April 10
- Reels Mill Road, April 10
- Doubs Road, April 17
- Geoffrey Way, April 17
- Manor Woods Road, April 17
- Marcies Choice Road, April 17
- New Design Road, April 17
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.