The bridge on Md. 28 over the Monocacy River in southern Frederick County will be closed on weekends until September, in order to finish work on the bridge’s renovation.
The bridge had been limited to one lane of traffic for more than a year for a deck replacement and other work, before opening to two-way traffic in late April.
Some of the equipment being used to finish the work will have to be placed in the roadway, leading to a total closure of the bridge, according to a State Highway Administration release.
Work still to be done includes cleaning the bridge, removing old paint, painting the bridge, and repairing parts of the bridge’s upper steel structure. Single-lane closures and flagging operations will continue between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday until the work is finished.
During the weekend closures, a detour will use Md. 109, Md. 355, Md. 80, and Md. 85.
