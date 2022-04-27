State highway officials expect emergency repairs to a bridge in western Frederick County to affect Wednesday's evening rush hour.
A damaged expansion joint on the westbound Interstate 70 bridge over Harmony Road near Myersville will be repaired.
The work is expected to take most of the day Wednesday, State Highway Administration spokeswoman Shantee Felix said.
Crews were at the scene on Tuesday, but had to return Wednesday for more work, she said.
The work requires closing the left lane of I-70. When those repairs are finished, the right lane of the bridge will be closed for inspection and repairs.
The State Highway Administration is urging drivers to take an alternate route to avoid delays.
