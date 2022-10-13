A sinkhole that closed part of Monocacy Boulevard for several months this summer was caused by its location near a drainage ditch and by a previous sinkhole less than 100 feet away, the Maryland Department of the Environment determined.
The sinkhole on the north side of Monocacy Boulevard began as a small hole that appeared in a drainage swale on the side of Monocacy Boulevard, about 200 feet east of the intersection with South Street, on May 4.
The hole's location in relation to the drainage ditch — which the city's Department of Public Works said was installed as it was designed and was functioning properly before the hole formed — is one factor that contributed to the sinkhole's formation, according to the MDE report.
But the amount of water that the drainage ditch carried could have contributed to the hole's formation over time.
The report also found that the fact that the drainage ditch is made of earth and aggregate material, while the discharge point of a culvert is made of concrete, could have increased the infiltration of water over time and may have contributed to the sinkhole's formation.
The report lists a “previously mitigated” sinkhole near the May sinkhole as another factor in the formation.
“It is unclear what impact the previous sinkhole, located less than 100 feet from the Sinkhole, had on the formation of the Sinkhole but its presence is a factor the Department considered in its proximate cause investigation,” the report said.
When Ryan Streett, the chief of MDE's Minerals, Oil, and Gas Division, who prepared the department's report on the sinkhole, visited the site on June 28 during the excavation phase of the repairs, he saw “what appeared to be a non-native material, similar to cement or grout” in the northeastern part of the excavation area, the report said.
The contractor doing the excavation, Pleasants Construction, said that the material could have come from the previous sinkhole nearby.
The Department of the Environment investigation couldn't determine whether the dewatering activities of the nearby Frederick Quarry were a proximate cause of the sinkhole.
A test in which dye is used to trace the flow of water underground “support the Department's opinion that the Frederick Quarry's dewatering operations are creating a cone of depression and exacerbating the negative impacts that the limestone quarry has on the surrounding karst environment,” according to the report.
Karst terrain occurs when soluble rocks, mostly limestone and dolomite, dissolve, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Karst areas often contain landforms such as springs, caves, and sinkholes.
According to the Survey, about 20% of the land surface in the United States is classified as karst.
Collapse sinkholes, which form when a cavity forms and the surface over it collapses, are the most common type of sinkhole in Frederick County, the MDE report said.
