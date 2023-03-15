Tanker Fire Meeting
A public forum was held Wednesday to discuss the March 4 fatal gas tanker crash and fire on U. S. 15 north of Rosemont Avenue. The participants included, from left, Frederick County Fire Chief Tom Coe; Christopher Ralston, the program manager for the Maryland Department of the Environment’s oil control program; Andrew Radcliffe, a district engineer for the Maryland Department of Transportation; and Frederick Police Department Lt. Kevin Meyer.

Following a fatal tanker crash on U.S. 15 earlier this month, the state transportation department has promised a guardrail between the highway and a residential neighborhood where the crash happened.

But residents whose houses are near the U.S. 15 corridor pushed on Wednesday for more action and physical barriers.

