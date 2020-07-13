Roughly 50 people waved blue line flags and variations of the message “support our sheriff” at the intersection of Market and Patrick streets in Frederick Monday night.
The group, organized in part by the Frederick County Conservative Club, assembled in support of Republican Sheriff Chuck Jenkins, his policies and local law enforcement.
Fred Propheter, president of the Conservative Club, said he organized Monday’s rally “on a whim” once he learned another rally organized by the RISE Coalition of Western Maryland calling for defunding the sheriff’s office and abolishing the 287(g) program was also occurring Monday night at Baker Park.
He said he has been on ride-alongs with sheriff’s deputies and he believes no racial profiling occurs within the office.
“If you don’t do anything illegal, if you’re not arrested, they do not profile you,” Propheter said. “They can’t take you to jail for having a taillight out. They can’t take you for speeding, unless you’re reckless driving and don’t have a license, then you go to jail and then you go through the process.”
At several points during the rally Monday, drivers through the intersection honked their horns in support of those gathered, and for Jenkins and law enforcement.
One of the residents gathered was Todd Offutt, who lives in Frederick. Offutt said he was attending Monday’s rally in support of Jenkins and local police officers.
Offutt said 287(g) is an effective program and legal residents don’t have to worry about being deported. But people who are here illegally should not be allowed to stay, he added.
“If you’re not here in a legal way, you should have to go back to where you came from,” Offutt said. “And get in line. We’d love to have you, but just get in line.”
“Nothing’s perfect,” Offutt added when asked about flaws with the current immigration system. “But this supports legal immigration ... there are people who stand in line legally to get in this country. And these folks have jumped the line to get over, and if they commit a crime and they’re caught ... they should go back to where they came.”
Multiple former law enforcement officers were part of Monday’s rally as well, including Marty Weedon, who retired as a state trooper roughly six years ago.
Weedon, who lives in the Urbana area, said he was there to “back the blue,” who he feels have a difficult job and need the public’s support.
“I think the problem is nobody wants to take responsibility for their actions ... [and they feel] like the police can do no right,” Weedon said.
Regarding the recent police killing of George Floyd and incidents of racial profiling, there are “a few bad apples,” but there is a lot of good police officers do that doesn’t get recognized, he said.
There are many state troopers, city police officers and sheriff’s deputies he’s known locally that do a great job, Weedon said.
“I’m just happy to be here, and give officers the support they need,” he said.
Ultimately, those who gathered Monday night were supporting Jenkins, the 287(g) program and his work since he was first elected as sheriff in Frederick County in 2006.
Propheter said he used to live in Silver Spring, and prefers the system in Frederick County where the sheriff is elected, versus a county police chief who is appointed by county executives in other counties statewide.
That means the people have a direct say in who they want to ensure public safety in the county, he said.
“They don’t wet their finger to the political winds to see what’s going on,” Propheter said. “He’s not going to tell his deputies to give [criminals] room, stand back and let them have their summer of fun.”
This demonstration tells me that BlackLivesMatter is finally having an effect on people's thinking and they are wanting to see changes made to the way the police police the people, and the conservatives are afraid, about what I'm not sure.
Fear has always been the way to get to a conservative, make them afraid of something and they will do and believe anything as the above story illustrates.
BlackLivesMatter is nothing to be afraid of but you are all acting like a bunch of Scaredy cats.
Why they like seeing so much of their tax dollars spent on the police and then their tax dollars are spent again when the cops victims are compensated because of police brutality and or murder by the police is beyond my thinking, but they do.
I thought conservatives didn't like paying taxes? But I guess it's okay if a cop murders us?
I bet if you asked anyone specifically that was there last night why and what they support about Jenkins they couldn't come up with one thing.
Black Lives Matter is not a peaceful protest group. It is a cultural revolutionary Marxist mob pursuing the total transformation of modern society under the new woke world order. This is not my opinion. You can go to their website as this is something they openly declare. Visit the Black Lives Matter website, and the first frame you get is a large crowd with fists raised and the slogan “Now We Transform.” Read . . . .
For being not a peaceful protest group they certainly seem to be involved in a LOT of peaceful protests. Perhaps you should complain to them that they aren't violent enough and need to ramp it up? I suspect you do not understand Marxism.
Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors said that she and her fellow organizers are “trained Marxists”. Those are her words. In Indianapolis, the downtown canal saw its second homicide within a week after an argument broke out. One group offended over the term “all lives matter” shot and killed the mother of a 3-year-old on Sunday. Since June, shootings and murders have surged across many of the country’s major cities. Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia, Nashville, Chicago, Milwaukee, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, and New Orleans have all seen murders jump over 20 percent this year. The violence is heavily concentrated in the last few months, ever since protests have led to nationwide pressure on politicians to “defund” and “reimagine” policing. Perhaps you should start paying attention.
I suspect Lemmy doesn't understand a lot of things, probably because he has lower cognitive ability. We need to gently educate him so he understands.
https://this.kiji.is/654692711496467553?c=592622757532812385
Hey Lemmy; did you read that Indianapolis story closely? First off, this was started when someone from the group expressed a racial slur. The people nearby heard it and challenged them. The two groups separated and went on their own ways. A while later someone shot at this group from a bridge and killed one of the people in that group. The police have not even confirmed the initial interaction let alone connected those two events. This was the second shooting in this area of the city (this was at 3 am; what was the mother of a three year old doing out at 3 am?) in the last week or so.
Lemmy; you need to brush up on critical thinking. The BLM movement is large and diverse. It is not, overall, a Marxist organization. By the way, where does one go to Marxist school to be trained? I am curious.
"Racial slur". Sure . . . . .
And you think the sheriffs department is peaceful? How many people have been killed or injured by the Frederick Sheriffs department? How many by Frederick BLM? There‘s your violence.
And I bet your wrong. Again.
Then name why and what you support about Jenkins? I double dog dare you KR999 and also for grins and giggles for the readers. what it is you like and support Trump for?
" double dog dare" PurPic? Cute, really cute. Now, it's time to grow up. As far as my reasons for supporting Jenkins and Trump, in the first place I have stated my reasons for both here before and I'm not going to repeat myself again because, in the second place, I don't owe you any explanations. Included repeated ones. I suggest you start taking notes if your memory is that shot.
A disarming rebuttal . . . . .
Conservatives fearful???? How about liberals and their fear of going outside during the coronavirus????
Liberals are smart enough to know that the virus can kill you. Coservatives believe Trump's lies and refuse to wear a mask.
America or Trump
Huh this comment makes no sense? You aren't afraid of catching a killer virus and then maybe passing on that killer virus? i wouldn't say liberals are afraid of going outside, they are afraid of running into people like you and the people above, I don't see any social distancing nor mask wearing in the above picture, that's just stunningly stupid behavior.
Even if you don't die the virus has long term affects on your body, so your comment is stunningly stupid, can you figure out why?
Glad to know that there were only 50 people to celebrate our racist sheriff. The protests in Frederick against police brutality attracted about 5,000. [rolleyes]
Fifty people for a spur of the moment event. Do you happen to remember how many showed up for the organized pro 287(g) rally at the bandshell last year?
So you are saying they are capable of organizing? I can buy that.
Maybe you and PurplePickles can go hand in hand trying to grow up.
I wish they had planned this better there would have been a lot more people there, including me. We should have another rally at the band shell
Is this a question of how good our police force is? If so, I think that they are very good and deserving of our support.
As much as I dislike our sheriff's politics, I agree with Dick.
I said police; not the Sheriff.
Sheriffs deputies roughed up my son who is on the autism spectrum and who was merely lost and trying to find a doctor’s office where he had an appointment. Instead of helping him when he tried to show them the paper with her name on it, they threw him up against the car and handcuffed him. Given what happened a few years later with another disabled young man, I guess I should be thankful he got out of that encounter alive.
They just had to call the phone number to check. They wouldn’t even do that. That’s who your sheriff’s office is.
Did you file a complaint?
Good question, gabe.
So, seven, did you?
Sure it is a good question but is it reasonable? The deputies say one thing and an autistic kid saying something else? Where do you think that would go, realistically? And again, THIS is why deputies should have body cameras.
By filing a report what occurred would have been on record, no matter what the results. And, by the way, I'm all for all law enforcement officers wearing body cameras. They not only protect the rights of citizens, but the rights of the police too.
shiftless, yes, I believe it is reasonable. If people file complaints there is a paper trail. Those complaints themselves will be examined during the CALEA audit. If there is a pattern indicating a systemic problem at the FCSO, those complaints can be used as evidence to deny CALEA certification. In my line of work the old saying is "if it ain't written, it's a rumor", and the complaints mentioned here by some become hearsay. Authorities cannot act on hearsay.
Oh, BTW shiftless, I firmly support body cameras. We will have to find a way to fund them by either raising taxes, or cutting out something less of a priority from the budget.
I should have added this to my last post. You can see for yourself what the compliment/complaint process is using the link below.
https://www.frederickcosheriff.com/compliments-complaints
I think the string of complaints that have led nowhere in law-enforcement offices across the country would probably frustrate anyone. Basically the police have to enforce themselves and they have not done a good job of it.
Understood shiftless. However, the FCSO have given the citizens a tool to make the complaints official and transparent. The CALEA continued certification depends on prompt resolution of those complaints, and can be rescinded for non-performance according to standards. If citizens refuse to use the tools given to them to make the FCSO more responsive to their needs, and adding increased transparency, then the problem rests with them. Partnership is a two-way street.
I called and spoke to the in charge officer on duty. I called as a citizen and said that they had a chance to help my son and make a friend for life - instead, they traumatized a young person who has not only autism, but also depression and anxiety. All they had to do was listen to him and call the number on the paper he had in his hand.
The officer was supremely disinterested in my issue. Did I follow up with a written complaint? No. I’m afraid of the sheriffs department. My son still has to live in Frederick. You think I want him shot dead on the way to work to get back at me for complaining? You think I want them having my address on their hate list?
Wake up Frederick. These are heavily militarized, aggressively trained, self described “warriors”.
Sure wish I had known about this. As much as I hate going to Frederick, this would have been a worthwhile cause to do so. BLUE LIVES MATTER!!!
Way to go, Frederick Police and Sheriff Jenkins !!!
So proud of Frederick Police Dept officers at the 287g rallies. Despite BLMs screaming, taunting and even photographing officers (to intimidate), the officers maintained an effective buffer between opposing groups. So proud of them!
Ellenatodd, You are not suggesting black lives don’t matter. Is it a one or the other, black lives verses policing? I hope not.
[thumbup] I saw the two sides & protests last night in downtown Frederick. What I can say is the folks supporting the police were much more civil to the other side than those organized by the RISE Coalition who very freely threw the F-Bomb around & flipped the bird to anyone they didn't like or agree with.
Interesting and not surprising. They do so much to help advance their cause that way. [ninja]
I wonder if this crowd left any graffiti behind? [ninja]
I have $500 that says there wasn't any. These were decent, law abiding citizens.
I’d put money on it there were KKK and white supremacists there too.
And you don't think it would have been mentioned in the article if there had been, Greg F? Are you really that naïve?
Maybe the BLMers will send out one of their operatives to graffiti up the covered bridge in Baker Park like they did last time. After all, it only takes a can off "Goof Off" to remove the "street art".
Check out #walkaway
[ninja]
Can “ Black Lives Matter“ and “Blue Lives Matter” co-exist?
Why would they? They are supporting the status quo.
Awesome to see. Fully support the Frederick Police and Sheriff Jenkins.
If you are a private citizen, cruising around with a sheriff officer throughout a predominantly Hispanic community, isn’t that profiling in itself?
Absolutely not. Every neighborhood deserves patrolling. If one particular area has a higher crime rate, it should be patrolled more. Pretty simple.
Or we can adopt the anarchist's model which is wait until the fit hits the shan and then send in a social worker with a sack lunch and some coloring books. (sarcasm alert) The citizen residents in all neighborhoods want the police when they dial 911, not a dial tone. It's the anarchists who don't want the police.
[ninja]
Why would it be, aw? Please, explain.
Just asking... why would one be purposely riding around looking for crime by Hispanic people if you didn’t have a previous disposition that they are more likely to be criminals and with no cause? And why would a sheriff take a private citizen into a potentially dangerous environment? Just thought that’s odd.
Re. your first question, did you happen to read Whatsup's reply to you at 8:16am? As far as your second, that's part of a ride along, and the person doing it is not put in harm's way.
FNP, you need a for real county govt reporter. The sheriff, county officials and state officials are elected on the gubernatorial cycle [2006]. 2008 was the presidential cycle.
God Bless the Blue!
Buddha bless the Blur Man Group
Buddha bless the Blue Man Group
I support the rule of law and those who enforce the laws. It's an easy choice, especially from what we see happening in the Democrat-run major cities such as Seattle, Minneapolis, Chicago, and especially New York, where the Dems have given over their cities to mob rule.
Jenkins is elected by the people and for the people.
[batman]
Democratic-run, B...we know what your doing there. All the reich wing revisionist slang.
The truth hurts, huh Greg?
Bosco[thumbup] Yah, It is not the fault of the police that the system has some problems which will not be addressed until we, as a country, say Bye Don.
FYI three, the system had multiple problems long before Trump became president, and it will have problems long after he's completed his second term. Quit trying to blame the problems of the world on one man whom you personally hate.
I support the rule of law and justice for all!!
Even Donald Trump? How about Trump's buddy, Stone?
Which part of “rule of law and justice for all” is unclear?
I support our police!!
i am not physically able to attend a gathering like this,but i support the sheriff.we have to stop being a sanctuary to these illegal people.
First of all I want to give KUDOS to the Conservation Club (if I got that wrong I apologize). If I would have know I would have been there attempted to be there waving my 3 foot x 5 foot American Blue Line flag, and any and all suppirt we can give our Law EnforcementOfficers is the best way we can show them we care and Thank them for their hard and dangerous work.
I've known Sheriff Jenkins before he was elected Sheriff. Frederick County/City has become inundated with illegals and gangs. I know we have Bloods, Crips, and several other "American" gangs, I don't know another way to phrase it. MS-13 has no business being in our city. I live out in the county and I have had people I've seem as illegals only because I've seen the behaviors when I worked as a rental agent at an apartment complex. I've people who worked for the company I worked for be exposed to TB and other diseases that we thought to be eradicated. I support Sheriff Jenkinks in accepting Federal funds that help.move illegals out of the city and county.
Employable, How did you determine who was illegally here, what were the rent applicate restrictions at your apartment rental operation? Has there been a TB (Tuberculosis) or any other disease outbreaks in Frederick, other then the Coronavirus? And how did you determine what gangs they were members of?
The Detention Center detains illegal aliens until ICE picks them up to go before a Federal Judge to determine their fate. They are men and women who have served their sentence for the crime they were arrested for originally or were arrested on the street for a minor crime and released with no jail time. Keep in mind that the lack of Federal Judges limits the number of illegal aliens that actually are ordered to be deported to about 400,000 a year and ICE wants those to be Felons so thousands who have committed misdemeanors are released back into the population on the spot. Those to be deported must wait a year or more for a deportation hearing before a Federal Judge so they too are released and never show up for their deportation hearing a year later. So ask Sheriff Jenkins how many of those illegal aliens taken from the Detention Center by ICE are actually deported.
Not all misdemeanors are harmless and not everyone who are only convicted of a misdemeanor is actually guilty of a misdemeanor. How many times in the "justice" system are criminals allowed plea deals to reduce the burden on the court system? It isn't too hard to stay out of jail in the first place. Don't commit a crime and you're not likely to go to jail (yes, people are sometimes inappropriately arrested but I suspect that is a very low percentage of arrests (and I don't lump in those suspected of a crime but can't be proven with the evidence on hand as an inappropriate arrest). There are also those who have been mistakenly released under various programs who had no business of being released.
Cooperation between law enforcement at all levels is a good thing, not a bad thing.
Do you know how many detained are actually deported, phy? I don't.
