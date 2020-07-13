What is the 287(g) program?

The 287(g) program allows Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials to train sheriff’s deputies to ask about the immigration status of anyone booked into the county’s adult detention center, and begin deportation proceedings if necessary.

Supporters believe the program has made the program safer, by getting many illegal immigrants who are dangerous to the community, like MS-13 gang members, out of the county. Opponents say it leads to racial profiling and leads to an atmosphere of fear in Black and Latino communities, where those communities feel it's unsafe to report crime to law enforcement.