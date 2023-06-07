Three projects or events will lead to road closures in or around Frederick this month.
The State Highway Administration will close one lane and the shoulder along one mile of southbound U.S. 15 and westbound U.S. 340 Thursday night to remove a damaged overhead light.
The closure between the exit to eastbound I-70 and Md. 180 is expected to begin at 9 p.m. Thursday and last through 5 a.m. Friday, according to an SHA press release.
The lane closures will allow crews to use a crane to remove the light.
The work is being done by contractor Lighting Maintenance of Linthicum Heights.
Repair of a culvert will lead to the closure of Reels Mill Road south of Frederick beginning next week.
The road will close between Ball Road and Md. 355 beginning Monday, so crews can replace culvert pipes and install a headwall, according to a release from Frederick County government.
There could be an overnight closure for work close to the intersection of Reels Mill Road and Ball Road, but work later in the week will hopefully be managed with daytime closures, said Gary Shankle of the county's Department of Highway Operations.
Work is expected to take place between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m., and will hopefully be completed by the end of the week, Shankle said.
Later in the month, Frederick will close part of East Street on June 24 to accommodate crowds for the city's Pride Parade, according to a city press release.
The festival traditionally brings thousands of people each year to the area around Carroll Creek Linear Park.
East Street will be closed between East All Saints Street and East Patrick Street for the entirety of the event, which is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Detours will be in place throughout the event for drivers accessing the area.
