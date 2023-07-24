Two roadwork projects in the Brunswick area should be finished by the middle of August, according to the State Highway Administration.
Crews began work Monday on a concrete section of Md. 17 at the approach to the bridge over the Potomac River and at the left-turn lane onto Maryland Avenue in Brunswick, according to an SHA press release.
Workers will cut, patch, and pour new concrete, and will have to allow the concrete to reach the proper strength to support traffic on the road.
Drivers should expect lane shifts Mondays through Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The repairs should be finished by mid-August with good weather, according to the release.
Meanwhile, crews are expected to start work later this week to improve the pavement on Md. 464 between Frazer Road and Catoctin Creek near Brunswick.
The project includes milling, patching, paving and restriping the main lanes and shoulders of Md. 464.
The work will lead to single-lane closures with a flagging operation Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
That project is also expected to start on Wednesday or Thursday and be finished by mid-August, SHA spokeswoman Shantee Felix said Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.