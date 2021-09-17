Two road projects in Frederick County are expected to get underway Monday, one that should last about a week and one that will likely stretch into November.
State Highway Administration crews will start a road preservation project on U.S. 40 Alternate near Middletown, sealing cracks in the road surface to prevent water damage and extend the life of the road.
Crews will start work at 8 a.m. Monday on a 3-mile stretch of road from just west of Dahlgren Road to Mount Tabor Road, according to an SHA news release.
Work will be done between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays. It’s expected to be finished in four days, assuming good weather.
Contractor Remac Inc. will use flaggers along with cones, signs and barrels to help guide drivers through the work zone. There will also be truck-mounted safety equipment to protect workers and drivers, according to the release.
Meanwhile, work will also start on nearly five miles of Md. 26 outside Walkersville.
Crews will patch potholes and resurface the road in both directions between Md. 194 and Chestnut Grove Road.
The work will be done from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with possible Saturday work as needed, according to an SHA release.
The work will require single-lane closures during daytime work hours.
It’s expected to be finished in November, as long as weather allows.
Contractor C.J. Miller will use electronic signs, cones and barrels to alert drivers.
