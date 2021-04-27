A section of Kemp Lane in Frederick could be closed for up to three weeks for the upgrade of a stream crossing.
The section of the road between Rocky Springs Road and Shookstown Road will be closed beginning May 17, with the closure scheduled to last through June 7.
The road must be closed so the developer of the Sycamore Ridge project can finish an upgrade to the Kemp Lane/Christophers Crossing stream crossing, said Tracy Coleman, deputy director of public works for the city.
They'll also be reconstructing a short section of Kemp Lane where it runs along the front edge of the Sycamore Ridge development on the west side of the city.
The improvements are needed to support stormwater conveyance and access to the development, Coleman said.
A detour during the closure will use Shookstown Road, Yellow Springs Road, and Rocky Springs Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.