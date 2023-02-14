School Bus Crash
A Frederick County Public Schools bus and a pickup truck crashed Tuesday morning near Mount Airy. No major injuries were reported, though a bus driver's assistant was being evaluated for minor injuries at the scene, according to Cpl. Nate Rector of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

A Frederick County Public Schools bus, which did not have children aboard, and a pickup truck crashed Tuesday morning near Mount Airy.

Both drivers were uninjured in the crash, but the bus driver's assistant was being evaluated for minor injuries at the scene, according to Cpl. Nate Rector of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.