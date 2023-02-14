A Frederick County Public Schools bus, which did not have children aboard, and a pickup truck crashed Tuesday morning near Mount Airy.
Both drivers were uninjured in the crash, but the bus driver's assistant was being evaluated for minor injuries at the scene, according to Cpl. Nate Rector of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.
The driver of the truck, Rector said, swerved to avoid striking a deer on Bill Moxley Road and crossed unto the opposite lane. As the truck crested a hill, it struck the school bus.
The bus then partially left the roadway and came to a rest on an embankment. Firefighters secured the bus with straps to ensure it would not roll down the embankment.
The bus assistant was taken to the hospital as a precaution, said Paul Lebo, chief operating officer for Frederick County Public Schools.
The bus had left Twin Ridge Elementary School after dropping off students, Lebo said.