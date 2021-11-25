A section of Baughman's Lane in Frederick will be closed for several weeks for repairs and improvements, beginning at the end of the month.
The road between Shookstown Road and Rock Creek Drive will be closed from Nov. 29 to Jan. 8, according to an announcement from the city.
The work is needed to install utilities, widen roadways and build sidewalks for the Belle Aire Farms development.
