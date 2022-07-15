Drivers on Guilford Drive will have to take a detour next week, as workers repair pavement damaged by a recent water main break.
A section of westbound Guilford Drive between Md. 85 and the first traffic signal will close on Monday, while Frederick County’s Division of Water and Sewer Utilities, and Division of Public Works repair pavement damaged by a water main break on Thursday.
Drivers should use the marked detour along Mid. 85 to Grove Roa, then to Industry Lane, before rejoining Guilford Drive.
The road is expected to reopen Friday.
