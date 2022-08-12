A section of Monocacy Boulevard on the east side of Frederick has reopened after being closed since early May because of damage from a sinkhole.
The portion of road east of the intersection of East South Street was reopened Friday morning, according to a news release from the city.
The sinkhole began as a small hole that appeared in a drainage swale on the side of Monocacy Boulevard about 200 feet east of the intersection with South Street on May 4. The right westbound lane was initially closed as a precaution.
On May 5, the hole expanded toward the road, but remained in the drainage ditch and on the shoulder.
By May 6, rain and stormwater runoff had caused the sinkhole to grow significantly, until it undermined the road and damaged a 16-inch water line that ran under the road.
The road has been closed since midday on May 6.
The reopened road included a new surface and a new waterline, Tracy Coleman, deputy director of public works for the city, said Friday.
In June, the city hired Pleasants Construction to repair the sinkhole and the waterline, and the city’s aldermen approved a change to the fiscal 2022 budget to transfer $1 million from the city's fund balance to the Capital Improvements Program in the general fund to pay for repairs to the sinkhole and the water line.
Workers used some larger stone, a mix of some smaller and larger gravel, and reinforced plastic material that's used to stabilize areas and hold a lot of weight, Coleman said.
In the city's release Friday, Mayor Michael O'Connor noted the role that Monocacy Boulevard played in transportation around the city, and thanked the Department of Public Works and Pleasants Construction for their work on the project.
Is it typical for projects like these to take over three months 2 complete?
