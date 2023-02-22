A section of Shookstown Road in Frederick will close for several months for road improvements and a bridge replacement project, beginning next week.
The road between Waverley Drive and Bowers Road will be closed for about seven months beginning Feb. 27.
The project will not involve any changes to Shookstown Road's intersection with Bowers Road and Kemp Lane, according to a news release from the city.
Drivers can use a detour from Waverley Drive to Md. 40 to Bowers Road back to Shookstown Road while the work is being done.
