Shookstown Road Construction
A bridge, surrounded by a construction zone, is displayed on Shookstown Road between Waverley Drive and Bowers Road on Tuesday. This area of Shookstown Road will be closed later this month due to construction.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

A section of Shookstown Road in Frederick will close for several months for road improvements and a bridge replacement project, beginning next week.

The road between Waverley Drive and Bowers Road will be closed for about seven months beginning Feb. 27.

Ryan Marshall

