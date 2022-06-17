A section of a trail in Frederick will be closed for several days for tree pruning.
The Tuscarora Trolley Trail shared-use path from Tuscanney Drive to Tuscarora Court will be closed June 20 to 22, according to a release from the city of Frederick.
A Potomac Edison subcontractor, NG Gilbert, will be working in the area to provide proper clearance for overhead electric lines.
Residents and trail users are urged to avoid the area while the work is being done.
— Ryan Marshall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.