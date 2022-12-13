Zachary Paris

Zachary Paris

 Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services

Memorial and funeral services will be held Saturday for Zachary Paris and Marvin Gruber, two firefighters who died after fighting a three-alarm house fire in West Penn Township, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 7. 

Paris, 36, of New Tripoli, Pennsylvania, was the assistant chief at the New Tripoli Fire Company, but had also recently become a career firefighter with the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services at the Green Valley Fire Station.

