Monday is expected to see the beginning of several road projects in Frederick County.
Gas House Pike in the Linganore area will be closed during the day for about a week beginning Monday while county road crews replace culverts.
The road will be closed between the east and west ends of Sanandrew Drive, near Linganore Creek.
The closures will last from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day, while crews replace two culverts. Culverts are pipes under the roadway that allow the movement of water.
Drivers should use Sanandrew Drive as a detour while the work continues.
Meanwhile, Handboard Road in eastern Frederick County will be closed between Green Valley and Bunker Hill roads beginning Sept. 28 for repair of a deteriorated roadway retaining wall.
The work is expected to take two weeks with good weather, according to the Frederick County Division of Public Works.
A detour will use a combination of Green Valley Road, Beaver Dam Road, Lackey Road and Bunker Hill Road.
A shorter project is expected to start and finish on Monday, as crews will close the right lane of westbound U.S. 340 and the exit ramp to Lander Road for pavement repairs to the ramp, beginning at 9 a.m. Monday.
The work is expected to be finished by 3 p.m. that day, according to the State Highway Administration.
Drivers will be detoured to the exit for Md. 180, use the eastbound U.S. 340 exit and continue on to Lander Road.
Meanwhile, Roddy Road near Thurmont reopened Friday after a driver struck a warning device Wednesday that is designed to prevent vehicles that are too tall from using the nearby historic covered bridge.
The warning system includes two 11½-foot-high wooden poles — the highest point in the middle of the bridge — on either side of the road. A steel beam was suspended 8½ feet above the road to warn drivers if their vehicles are too tall to fit beneath the lowest points on the bridge’s sides.
They were installed on either side of the bridge in 2017 after its south end was hit by a box truck in June 2016, closing the bridge for nearly a year.
