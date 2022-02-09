Sewer work will impact traffic on South Jefferson Street in Frederick for part of the day Thursday, according to the city.
The city’s sewer department will be doing maintenance work in the 300 block of South Jefferson Street from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.
Traffic will be able to use one lane on both the northbound and southbound lanes of the street.
— Ryan Marshall
