Sewer repairs will impact traffic around a section of East Patrick Street on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a release from the city of Frederick.
The work is scheduled for 7 a.m. through 3 p.m. on both days.
As part of the work, Franklin Street will be closed going north between Bernard Street and East Patrick Street, while East Patrick Street will have one lane heading both east and west.
