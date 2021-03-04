Emergency work on the surface of a bridge on Interstate 70 in Frederick could create issues for commuters Thursday evening.
State Highway Administration crews are repairing the bridge on eastbound I-70 at exit 52B, the exit for U.S. 15.
The right lane is expected to be closed until at least 11 p.m. Thursday, according to SHA.
The administration advises drivers to avoid the area and find a different route for the evening commute.
