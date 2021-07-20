The State Highway Administration is scheduled to begin a paving project on U.S. 15 in Frederick Wednesday evening.
Crews will make repairs to a 1-mile stretch of southbound U.S. 15 between Monocacy Boulevard/Christopher's Crossing and Md. 26 beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday and continuing through 5 a.m. Thursday, according to an SHA release. The work will continue within the same time frame on Thursday and Sunday.
Contractor Charles J. Miller will use electronic board signs, cones and barrels to alert drivers to the work being done.
