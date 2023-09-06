Maryland's State Highway Administration will activate traffic signals on Md. 17 south of Middletown on Thursday as part of work to repair a bridge.
The temporary signals will alternate northbound and southbound traffic on Md. 17, between Countryside Drive and Quebec School Road, while crews repair a bridge over Middle Creek.
The project by SHA's contractor, Franco's Liberty Bridge Inc., of Clinton, is expected to be complete by September 2024, according to an SHA news release.
The $5 million project will limit Md. 17 to one lane while the work is being done.
According to an SHA website, the bridge was constructed in 1923 and widened in 1958.
