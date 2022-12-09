The State Highway Administration will work to improve lighting on a section of eastbound Interstate 70 for several hours on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Crews will install two new light poles between Monument Road and Mt. Tabor Drive, near the South Mountain Rest Area, beginning on Dec. 13 and continuing Dec. 14, according to an SHA release.
Crews will work from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.
The right lane and shoulder of eastbound I-70 will be closed while the work is done.
Contractor Lighting Maintenance Inc., of Linthicum, will use electronic signs, barrels, cones, and arrow boards to make drivers aware of the closures.
The work is expected to be finished by Wednesday.
