Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Anthony Blare, fourth from left, stands with boxing finalists Richard George Schwarze, third from left, and Keven Dhuème, second from left, at the World Police and Fire Games in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

 Photo courtesy of Cpl. Anthony Blare

After a week in the Netherlands, Cpl. Anthony Blare from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office returned to Frederick with some new bling — a bronze medal.

Blare competed in boxing in July at the biennial World Police and Fire Games, an international athletic and public safety competition.

