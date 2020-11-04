The Frederick County Sheriff's Office recently received its eighth award from a law enforcement accreditation agency.
The award comes from the Commission on the Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, which serves as the "International Gold Standard for Public Safety Agencies," according to a sheriff's office news release issued Tuesday.
“This reaccreditation signifies that the FCSO has met specific standards of excellence and operates according to best policies and practices established by practitioners in the public safety field,” Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said in the release. “This management model is a blueprint for self-improvement, which strengthens accountability within this agency and to the communities we serve.”
The award will be in effect for four years and, during that time, the sheriff's office conducts annual internal evaluations to maintain accreditation, the release states.
Seeking accreditation is a voluntary, internal process that involves periodic evaluations by an "independent, non-governmental body" with established standards, according to the release. Benefits of accreditation include:
- Providing reports and analyses the sheriff needs to make fact-based, informed management decisions.
- Requiring preparedness programs to address natural or manufactured unusual occurrences.
- Aiding in developing or improving an agency's relationship with the community.
- Strengthening an agency's accountability, both within the agency and the community.
- Can limit an agency's liability risk exposure.
- Assisting an agency's pursuit of professional excellence.
- Providing direction and framework for all employees.
