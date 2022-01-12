Work on an exit ramp signal will cause traffic on northbound Interstate 270 to be re-routed onto Md. 85 overnight Thursday as part of an ongoing interchange project.
Traffic will shift from the existing exit ramp to the previous ramp located on the right near Francis Scott Key Mall starting at 8 p.m. Thursday, according to a release from the State Highway Administration. The work is expected to be finished by 6 a.m. Friday.
The change will be made so crews can work on a new traffic signal at the end of the exit ramp for northbound I-270.
The highway administration expects the new signal to be activated later this month.
The work is part of an $87.7 million project to widen Md. 85 and replace two bridges on I-270 at the interchange, which is expected to be finished in spring 2023.
The project will eventually replace two structurally deficient bridges built in 1950 that carry more than 115,000 vehicles per day on I-270 over Md. 85, building one three-span structure instead.
The project will also widen Md. 85, adding a lane in each direction, from Spectrum Drive to just north of Crestwood Boulevard.
It will add a new median and ramps and sidewalks that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The interchange project and the related widening work is essentially the first phase of a project that is one of Frederick County’s top transportation priorities.
The second phase of the project would widen Md. 85 to a four-lane divided road between Guilford Drive and Spectrum Drive, along with pedestrian improvements.
The third phase would widen Md. 85 into a six-lane divided road from Crestwood Boulevard to English Muffin Way, with a new bridge over Ballenger Creek.
