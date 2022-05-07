A sinkhole on Monocacy Boulevard in Frederick stretched across the entire width of the road by Saturday afternoon.
The sinkhole started out much smaller three days earlier.
On Wednesday, the city of Frederick announced a lane closure on Monocacy Boulevard as a precaution, due to a sinkhole in a drainage swale next to the road.
By Thursday, the city closed the southbound lane of Monocacy Boulevard from East Patrick Street to East South Street.
On Friday, a section of Monocacy Boulevard was shut down after the sinkhole led to a water line break. The damage left several businesses without water, including Royal Farms, Patriot East Business Center and businesses on Tilco Drive, the city said in a statement.
Monocacy Boulevard will be closed from Interstate 70 at Royal Farms to East South Street.
The water line damage might result in brown water, the city cautioned Friday. Those with brown water were directed to run cold water for about 15 minutes at a time.
The city said Friday it might take up to 12 hours for the water to clear up. If the water does not clear up, call the Department of Public Works at 301-600-1160.
The time it would take for repairs was unknown Saturday.
(3) comments
And look where it is, right in front on the quarry business. All of my life I have felt their underground blasts here in the city. When are they going to investigate the coincidence of the underground blasting and our city sinking?
Not looking good. Can’t tell how close to bridge. But recall similar problems on other side at Reich Ford Rd entry ramp. And there is the one in the drainage ponds parallel to 70 west just beyond bridge before 85 ramp.
Going to have to excavate and find the cavity. It’s appearing that it’s a huge cavity. It’s going to be many days to close off the cavity, backfill, and compact.
Mary Grace, I would be interested in a follow up report. How deep? How wide is the cavity?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.