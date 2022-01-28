The Maryland State Police at Frederick Barrack B announced a snow emergency plan for Frederick County would be in effect starting at 2 p.m. on Friday.
According to a release from the state police, once a snow emergency plan is put into effect, state law requires motorists to operate vehicles equipped with snow tires or with chains.
A person may not park on any highway designated as a snow emergency route.
Currently, there is no word on when the snow emergency plan will be lifted, with the state police release saying media outlets would be contacted once road conditions improve to allow it to be lifted.
The following highways have been designated as snow emergency routes within Frederick County.
• US Route 15
• US Route 15 (Business)
• US Route 40
• US Route 40 (Alternate)
• US Route 340
• MD Route 17
• MD Route 26
• MD Route 27
• MD Route 28
• MD Route 31
• MD Route 75
• MD Route 76
• MD Route 79
• MD Route 80
• MD Route 85
• MD Route 140
• MD Route 144FA
• MD Route 180
• MD Route 194
• Interstate 70
• Interstate 270
It's colder here at our place that most areas, and the very light snow we're getting is melting on our deck.
Is it really accumulating on the roads?
Also, why do these snow emergency announcements still refer to "snow tires"? The term all tire mfrs have used for years now is "winter tires" -- which are designated by a three-peak mountain snowflake (3PMSF) symbol branded on a tire's sidewall. It indicates the tire meets required performance criteria in snow.
The "M & S" (mud and snow) designation doesn't cut it -- that is not a winter tire.
There are "all-*weather*" tires now that have the 3PMSF rating and can be used year-round. The Michelin CrossClimate is one. Our 25 year old RAV4 has them on it and it just rolled out of our (relatively steep) ice-covered lane without any wheelspin at all. No ABS when coming back in either. They may not be quite as good as some dedicated winter tires, but they are much better than any "all-season" tire.
Panic.... why?

