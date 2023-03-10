BG Explosion
Dozens of fire companies responded to an explosion involving an overturned tanker on U.S. 15 near Rosemont Avenue, Saturday, March 4. A number of vehicles were damaged. One house on Apple Avenue had major damage.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

State police on Friday identified the deceased driver of a fuel tanker truck that overturned on U.S. 15, hit a tree and caught fire.

Ronald Leroy Heiston Jr., 58, of Smithsburg, was pronounced dead at the scene, a news release said. He was later taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where he was officially identified. 

