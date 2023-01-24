Maryland State Police have identified the woman who died after a crash on Interstate 70 in the Myersville area on Monday.
Tracy Lynne Trite, 40, of Smithsburg, was pronounced dead at around 8:45 p.m, state police spokesman Ron Snyder said in an interview Tuesday.
At around 8:30 p.m. Monday, troopers with the Frederick barrack responded to the area of I-70 west, near the Myersville rest stop, for a serious crash, a news release from state police said.
According to Snyder, a tractor-trailer was on the right shoulder when Trite, driving west in the right lane in a Chevrolet Cruze, struck the back of the trailer.
Both Trite and the driver of the tractor-trailer were the only occupants of their vehicles, Snyder said. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, and no other injuries were reported, he said.
