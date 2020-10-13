Maryland's Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program stations will reopen beginning Oct. 19. They have been closed since March.
Customers who had dates for VEIP testing from March through October should have received new dates in the mail, according to a release from the Maryland Department of Transportation.
Drivers can also use 24-hour self-serve kiosks for vehicles from 2005 and newer.
Many of the stations were used as drive-thru coronavirus testing sites during the closure because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Face coverings and social distancing will be required at the stations, and stations have been deep cleaned and disinfected in accordance with Centers for Disease Control guidelines, according to the release.
During the tests, customers will get out of their vehicle and inspectors will connect the required cable from outside the vehicle. The inspector will give the driver instructions verbally or using flash cards, before the driver disconnects the cable. The cable will be sanitized between tests.
However, the idle testing for heavy duty vehicles will not be changed, because of the limited interaction already involved, according to the release.
