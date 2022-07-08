Two people were taken to hospitals on Friday after their SUV hit a guardrail and flipped over on Interstate 70 near Myersville, officials said.
One person was ejected from the SUV, a Chevrolet Trailblazer, and taken to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore by helicopter, Maryland State Police Sgt. Todd Hill said. They were alert at the time, he said.
The other was taken by ambulance to Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown for minor injuries, Hill said.
There were three other passengers in the vehicle, one of whom was a toddler. The toddler sustained no injuries, Hill said, while the other two sustained only minor injuries.
According to Hill, around 12:50 p.m., the Trailblazer was traveling east on I-70. A small box truck was trying to merge into the right lane from the rest area.
The driver of the Trailblazer swerved and lost control of the vehicle, skidding left, then right until they hit the guardrail and flipped over, Hill said.
— Clara Niel
