Drivers on Md. 85 will have a detour Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as CSX performs maintenance on a railroad crossing.
The work will begin at 10 p.m. Friday and is expected to be finished by 5 a.m. Sunday, for work on the crossing on Md. 85 between English Muffin Way and Lime Kiln Road, according to a press release from the State Highway Administration.
