One man was hospitalized after a tractor trailer overturned on Route 15 northbound Wednesday morning in the Emmitsburg area, according to the fire and rescue service.
The tractor trailer hauling lumber rolled over on the ramp to Taneytown Pike at about 7:37 a.m., the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services (DFRS) said in a tweet. The crash occurred just north of Mount St. Mary's University, and the overturned vehicle could be still be seen from the road at about 10 a.m.
Firefighters extricated the single occupant of the vehicle. He was transported to a local trauma center. DFRS spokeswoman Sarah Campbell said he was in serious condition.
