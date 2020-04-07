Transit riders will be required to wear masks
Riders on TransIT Services of Frederick County will be required to wear masks in order to use the system, beginning Thursday.
The measure, announced Tuesday, is intended to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus, according to a county release.
A mask or facial covering would be considered to be a surgical mask, a homemade mask, scarf, or piece of clothing that can be used to cover someone’s mouth or nose.
Riders who don’t comply with the rule will not be allowed to use the system.
