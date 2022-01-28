Two new classes of first responders completed the final steps of their training Friday as the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services held two graduation ceremonies.
Recruit classes 30 and 31 graduated from the training academy on Friday after completing their 26-week long academy program which began on July 26 of last year.
The 44 new firefighters participated in more than 850 hours of coursework, receiving training in a number of different areas, including emergency medical training, emergency vehicle operation and operations with hazardous materials.
The graduates also received a hazmat technician course, which a release from the division says was offered in order to better accommodate staffing needs.
Captain Michael Webb supervised the classes, and Lieutenant Kevin Goforth and Lieutenant Jonathan Haddad led the classes.
Recruit class 30 consisted of the following members: Joshua Amberman, Cristian Cantarero, Jared Carlson, Matthew Cloud, Brandon DeHoff, Sterling Fogle, John Freeze, George Grandfield, Richard Hall, Josiah Fenby, Brendon Hult, David Langhorne, Eric LeFevre, Michael Long, Stephen Martin, Christopher Reinhardt, Brian Remaley, Wesley Martin, Seth Sanchez, Sean Sexton and Michael Thaden.
Recruit class 31 included the following members: Kyle Amann, Austin Barefoot, Zachary Donmoyer, William Findley, Nicholas Gentile, Ryan Horan, John Hurd, Edward Kitler, Nathan Kristoff, Alexander Mateo, Brian McQuaid, Lake Miller, Jonathan Patino, Joseph Russell, Benjamin Smith, Brandon Snow, Jared Snyder, Micah Sutphin, Christopher Thompson, David Toth II, Marlin Wagner III and Andrew Weaver.
The graduation ceremonies can be viewed in full on the county’s YouTube page, FrederickCountyMD.
