Two adults have been displaced after a fire broke out in their Libertytown home Friday afternoon.
According to a release from the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services, crews were dispatched to a single-family home in the 12000 block of North Street in Libertytown at approximately 12:40 p.m. Friday.
When crews arrived on scene, they found fire at the rear of the residence, and requested the Tanker Task Force and Rapid Intervention dispatch. Fire was also found in the home's attic.
Crews from both Frederick and Carroll counties took about 45 minutes to put the fire out. An investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing.
The two adults displaced are being assisted by the American Red Cross. No firefighters were injured.
A total of 13 different stations responded to the fire, including Libertytown, Walkersville, Woodsboro, New Midway, New Market, Lewistown, Spring Ridge, Junior, Green Valley, Independent, Rocky Ridge, Citizens and Carroll County.
